Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 May 2023 13:34 Hits: 3

State legislatures are considering more than 600 bills that would undermine local control on culture wars issues from education and policing to environmental policy.

(Image credit: Jeff Roberson/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/05/1174127990/republican-legislatures-look-to-put-local-issues-in-liberal-areas-under-state-co