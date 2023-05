Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 May 2023 16:34 Hits: 6

Revelations continue to emerge about Supreme Court justices and lavish trips, private school tuition and more. The growing list of these nondisclosures is causing some to question court ethics.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/05/1174057179/supreme-court-congress-ethical-hearing