CEO Zaslav Uses 'Both Siderism' To Defend CNN's Trump Town Hall

Published on Friday, 05 May 2023

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav claimed the reason there's a Trump town hall on CNN is that we need to hear both voices.

Really? That's all you got?

CNN has received a tremendous amount of criticism from journalists and the Left for giving Donald Trump, a man who fomented an insurrection at the US Capitol to overthrow the 2020 election, a platform. Trump still claims he was robbed, and all elections are totally rigged.

CNBC's Joe Kernen couched the segment as a 'cable news wars' battle and asked the CEO about Trump's Town hall, intimating it was a ratings ploy.

"Yeah, [Trump] he should be," Zaslav replied.

"You know, you’ve already gotten criticism. Remember what John Malone said. Let’s get some real journalists. Now you try to get some real journalists, and you’re getting hit, CNN, for getting rid of," Kernen said.

Zaslav defended CNN's journalists and their reporting and then turned to the Trump town hall.

"We have a divided government. Right? We need to hear both voices," he said. "That’s what you see. Republicans are on the air on CNN, Democrats are on the air. All voices should be heard."

There aren't both sides to the truth. It's not alternative facts.

