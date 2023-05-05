Brian Kilmeade: Manslaughter Isn't A Crime If It Happens To An Undesirable

Articles

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade made the case on Fox News that the killing of Jordan Neely, by way of a chokehold from a former marine on a NYC subway shouldn't be a crime because he didn't mean to kill him, and Neely was an undesirable person.

ABC News reported on the incident: "On Monday afternoon, he was yelling and pacing back and forth on an F train in Manhattan, witnesses and police said, when he was restrained by at least three people, including a U.S. Marine veteran who pulled one arm tightly around his neck. A physical struggle ensued, leading to Neely losing consciousness. He was rushed to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he was pronounced dead."

Kilmeade lays out the defense.

"Now we find out [Neely]'s got numerous prior arrests, offenses including assault, disorderly conduct, beating, trying to beat the fare. And he's also confronted law enforcement in the past," he said.

So it's A-OK to murder Neely because he's confronted law enforcement before? Gotcha. Thanks for redefining the penal code.

"You don't know what's going on. He's sitting there, seeing how this person is throwing garbage and berating," Kilmeade said. "So evidently, he gets him in a chokehold, a submission hold, to control the person. "Not to beat him senseless, which he clearly could have done. 24 years old, Marine background."

