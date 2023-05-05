The Former President: 'THEY ARE COMING AFTER YOU!!!'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 May 2023 16:46 Hits: 5

While in Ireland on Thursday, Donald Trump lashed out at E. Jean Carroll, the writer who accused him of raping her years ago. Trump is being hit from all sides, and he's not taking it well.

The jury in Carroll's case heard sexual assault allegations against Trump from a third woman on Wednesday. And to be sure, the one-term President will likely face indictments in Georgia, and Jack Smith is nipping at his corrupt heels.

So, Trump went to his flailing platform Truth Social to vent.

"Back in the USA, but sadly I see so many really bad things happening to our Country.," Trump insisted. "The DOJ and FBI are destroying the lives of so many Great American Patriots, right before our very eyes. The Court System is a RUBBER STAMP for their conviction and imprisonment."

"All this while the Radical Left protects and coddles extremists and murderers at a level, and with intensity, never seen before," he added. "GET SMART AMERICA, THEY ARE COMING AFTER YOU!!!"

In a separate post, Trump fumed over alleged leaks.

"The leaking coming out of the Special “Prosecutors” Office and DOJ is unparalleled, and illegal. THEY ARE LEAKING EVERYTHING, WITH ABSOLUTELY NO SHAME OR GUARDRAILS," he said. "These people are thugs and criminals who allow ANTIFA & BLM to thrive and flourish, but who use full Gestapo force to shut down opposition and Interfere in our Elections. which is what this BULL…. is all about!"

