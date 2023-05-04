The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

While Alito Whines, Women Die

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is feeling extremely persecuted these days, and the Wall Street Journal is there for him, amplifying his every complaint. It’s also there to gloss over suggestions that the raft of reports of ethical lapses by the conservatives on the court over the past few decades is nothing more than attacks by nefarious liberals.

“[T]his type of concerted attack on the court and on individual justices,” Alito complained, is “new during my lifetime. . . . We are being hammered daily, and I think quite unfairly in a lot of instances. And nobody, practically nobody, is defending us.” Those poor, poor conservative justices, with their well-paid jobs for life, enhanced by some very wealthy and generous friends.

