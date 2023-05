Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 May 2023 09:01 Hits: 4

Republicans are lambasting Democrats' attempts at uniform ethics standards at the Supreme Court as partisan politics. It's just the latest chapter in a decline in national unity.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/03/1173382045/americans-arent-thrilled-with-the-government-the-supreme-court-is-just-one-examp