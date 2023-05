Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 May 2023 09:03 Hits: 5

The humanitarian aid group Border Kindness leaves water and other aid in areas along the U.S.-Mexico border. They say people are ill-prepared for conditions on uncharted trails.

(Image credit: Ash Ponders for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/03/1169010633/desperate-migrants-are-choosing-to-cross-the-border-through-dangerous-u-s-desert