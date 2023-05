Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 May 2023 09:03 Hits: 5

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell insists he's backing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy when it comes to debt ceiling talks. He says it's up to the president to work out an agreement with McCarthy.

