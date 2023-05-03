The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rachel Maddow Issues Warning About All This 'Nazi-stuff'

Rachel Maddow opened up her Monday program by issuing a red alert warning against the rise of Nazism fueled by MAGA Republicans.

Their goal is to spread intimidation coupled with antisemitism, along with racism and the hate of the LGBTQ community.

This Nazi stuff, it's like it started off as one little itchy spot in Ohio, but now it's clear it's not a bug bite, it's a rash.

And it's oozing and spreading all over, it's disgusting.

But it really doesn't help to pretend that you can't see it, Ohio.

And it's not like it's hard to follow the plot here about what these guys are doing.

In each of these instances, these Nazi groups are turning out in Ohio, and the purported motive behind the attempted arson at the Ohio church.

It's all for the same reason, to harass and intimidate trans people and queer people.

This thing this weekend with the guys in the red pajama suits and the swastika flag and the guy dressed up like Heatmiser, that was outside a drag brunch that was being held at a local Columbus, Ohio business.

A drag brunch that was to benefit a non-profit called Kaleidoscope Youth Center.

The Nazis showed up outside that this weekend, when it was the Wadsworth, Ohio Nazi show a force a few weeks ago, that was also outside a drag performance.

Also the church arson just outside Cleveland, that was targeting a church holding family friendly drag events.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/rachel-maddow-issues-warning-about-all

