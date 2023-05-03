Charlie Kirk: Kayleigh McEnany More Qualified Than President Obama

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 May 2023 00:09 Hits: 4

Former Trump White House press secretary and Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany ran over to far right fringe Real America's Voice Tuesday to calm the MAGA waters after Trump took a shot at her for previously embracing Ron DeSanctimonious.

Far-right Christian nationalist Charlie Kirk lavished praise on a picture she had hanging up in the background that was reminiscent of the famous Obama Hope poster.

"And so my mom got me this poster and I got it framed," McEnany said. "It's here at my office at Fox."

"I love it. I love it," Kirk stammered. "And by the way, you're much more qualified than Barack Obama, so you deserve the poster."

McEnany, who was a willing stooge that turned into a serial liar for Trump, was more qualified than the two-term duly elected African-American president of the United States?

What fools.

Always playing the victim, Kirk continued. "By the way, you had to deal with a hostile press, unlike Obama. Obama would come up in his tan suit and they'd say, how was the ice cream on your trip to Europe?" he said.

Lying to the press at every turn does cause ripples.

McEnany will have to do more than appear with Kirk to reestablish her bona fides with the MAGA cult.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/charlie-kirk-kayleigh-mcenany-more