Manhunt Ends With Texas Massacre Suspect Taken Into Custody

A manhunt has finally ended by the Police and Texas Rangers in search of a 39-year-old suspect accused of opening fire on his neighbors, shooting an 8-year-old and four others. Francisco Oropeza, 38, has been taken into custody. Oropeza was arrested in the town of Cut and Shoot.

CNN reports:

Fifteen people – including friends and godparents who had come to help get ready for a church event – had gathered Friday in the home in Cleveland, a city of about 8,000 northeast of Houston, said Wilson Garcia, whose wife and son were killed.

About 10 to 20 minutes before the massacre, Garcia and two others had walked over to Oropesa's yard to ask him to stop shooting so close to their home because Garcia's baby was sleeping, he told CNN. They'd asked Oropesa to shoot on the other side of his property, the father said.

The suspect refused, and Garcia said he would call the police.

"We walked inside and my wife was talking to the police, and we called five times because he was being more threatening," Garcia recalled.

"We saw him; he was leaving his property and cocked his gun," the father said. "I told my wife to get inside because he cocked his gun and he might come threaten us. So my wife said, 'You go inside, I don't think he will fire at me because I'm a woman, I'll stay here at the door.'"

