The Future News Is Now

Wednesday, 03 May 2023

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) have been in a long and difficult series of negotiations with the major studios to come to terms before their contract expired at midnight last night. Sadly, they did not reach that agreement and WGA went on strike today.

Seeing this distinct possibility coming, Stephen Colbert, who is a member of the WGA himself, and his team of writers took a look at what the future might hold and wrote their jokes accordingly.

On a side note, I want to thank Mr. Colbert for his taking a strong stand with his union and with all unions in general. I stand in solidarity with my brothers and sisters in the WGA.

