Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 May 2023 07:19 Hits: 5

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says he wants to travel to South Korea to further strengthen ties between the two countries after President Yoon Suk Yeol's March visit to Tokyo.

(Image credit: Kiyoshi Ota/AP)

