Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 May 2023 09:00 Hits: 4

There will, however, be nobody there representing the central players in the current drama over high court ethics — no member of the court.

(Image credit: Olivier Douliery /AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/02/1173138576/supreme-court-ethics-hearing