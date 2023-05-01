Celtic Fans Sing 'You Can Shove Your Coronation Up Your Arse'

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 May 2023 21:59 Hits: 2

The duelling Glasgow clubs, Celtic and Rangers, have a rivalry almost as old as Football itself but represent different types of supporters. Rangers tend to be monarchists and pro-UK while Celtic fans, by and large, are not.

Source: The National

A clip of Celtic fans singing “You can shove your coronation up your arse” at today’s Old Firm derby has been viewed tens of thousands of times online this afternoon.

The match saw Jota’s first-half header give Celtic a hard-fought 1-0 win over Rangers at Hampden Park, setting up a Scottish Cup final date with Inverness which could see them clinch the domestic treble.

Hours after news emerged that people across the UK were being asked to pledge allegiance to King Charles on coronation day, Celtic fans in Hampden made their opposition known.

While some Rangers fans were waving flags featuring King Charles’s face, Celtic fans were singing the refrain in large numbers.