Foxsplaining The Firing Of Tucker Carlson

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 May 2023 03:00 Hits: 4

Desi Lydic tries to make sense of Fox going woke and firing Tucker Carlson. Don't they know that Carlson is more than a person, he is a movement. A big movement. A BM, if you will. Just because he privately made some sexist and racist comments in private instead of sharing them with everyone?

Oh, by the way, in my humble opinion, the powers that be ought to make Desi the new host for The Daily Show.

Open thread below..

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/foxsplaining-firing-tucker-carlson