The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Foxsplaining The Firing Of Tucker Carlson

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Foxsplaining The Firing Of Tucker Carlson

Desi Lydic tries to make sense of Fox going woke and firing Tucker Carlson. Don't they know that Carlson is more than a person, he is a movement. A big movement. A BM, if you will. Just because he privately made some sexist and racist comments in private instead of sharing them with everyone?

Oh, by the way, in my humble opinion, the powers that be ought to make Desi the new host for The Daily Show.

Open thread below..

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/foxsplaining-firing-tucker-carlson

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version