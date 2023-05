Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 30 April 2023

This past week, President Joe Biden announced he is running for re-election, framing it as a battle for the soul of the country. But he also faces a number of challenges ahead of the election.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/04/30/1172974498/biden-launches-re-election