Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 May 2023 09:02 Hits: 4

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says he aims to forge a stronger relationship with Washington, and China's territorial expansion in the South China Sea will be a major topic to discuss.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/01/1172996835/at-biden-marcos-meeting-china-is-expected-to-be-at-the-top-of-the-agenda