Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 May 2023 03:00 Hits: 6

What's better than funny animal videos? Funny animal videos with funny voice overs! And they have everything from a cat stuck in the tub, a raccoon stuck under some furniture and a cute baby giraffe. Oh, and by the way, the scamming hound dog one? - Absolutely true story. Trust me on that.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/04/if-we-could-talk-animals