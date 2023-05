Articles

Last Week Tonight wonders whether Fox's Tucker Carlson knew his firing was coming. I feel for John Oliver's crew at HBO having to scan through God knows how many hours of Carlson's hate-filled shows to put this together.

Amen to their final "tribute" to Carlson.

Tucker Carlson

Fox News Employee, 2009-2023

He was fired again.

14 years too late.

