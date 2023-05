Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 28 April 2023 19:53 Hits: 11

Test yourself on the week of April 22: Ukrainian forces make moves, Fox News ousts a headliner, and the U.S. and South Korea strike a deal.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2023/04/28/foreign-policy-news-quiz-ukraine-spring-offensive-fox-news-south-korea-nuclear-deal/