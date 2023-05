Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 28 April 2023 21:17 Hits: 12

State Sen. Sandy Senn believes that legislators cannot tell a woman what is best for her own life.

(Image credit: James Pollard/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/04/28/1172840752/republican-abortion-ban-south-carolina-six-weeks-filibuster-sandy-senn-roe-wade