Fox Friends: Nothing Wrong With SCOTUS Except Dobbs Leak

Published on Saturday, 29 April 2023

The low-IQ propagandists over at Fox & Friends talked about Sam Alito's paranoid coverup piece in the Wall St. Journal this morning. Of course, they agreed with it.

"Justice Samuel Alito approaching the one-year anniversary of the leak from the Supreme Court about the Dobbs decision has a suspicion, he says, about who might have been behind that leak," Will Cain said. (Gee, Will, ya think? Think harder!)

Alito told the Journal he does have a pretty good idea. He then claimed the justices were really "targets of assassination," saying someone thought they might be able to stop the decision by killing a justice. He said the leak was an attempt to stop the Dobbs decision.

"And potentially assasinate him," Rachel Campos-Duffy said.

"It sounds like the investigation has been concluded inconclusively, but Alito knows," Pete Hegseth said. (Yes, Pete. He knows because he leaked it.)

"Was the investigation just done personally by the Supreme Court or was the FBI involved?" Rachel asked.

"No FBI. Rachel: see, that's the thing, the FBI should have been involved, and I guess that decision was made by the Chief Justice. Do you keep things collegial when you have, at the same time like this, where you have a justice saying, 'I think someone working with one of my colleagues wanted to have me killed,' potentially. I mean, that's not very collegial. The best thing to do is always bring out the truth."

Then Will Cain attacked John Roberts for protecting Obamacare. (Yadda, yadda, yadda.)

