A Pillow Salesman Just Offered Tucker Carlson A Job

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has some fantastic news for unemployed former Fox News MAGA clowns Tucker Carlson and Dan Bongino. On The Lindell Report (I have no idea what that is), the pillow salesman tells his viewers he wants them on his team.

"And by the way, Brandon, I've reached out to both of them," he said to a dude named Brandon who appeared to be napping. "I texted them both, both Don Bongino and Tucker, and said, hey, you're welcome over here at Lindell TV at Frank Speech."

"We would love to have them here as part of our team," he added.

Tucker has also been offered a job by Newsmax. Like Fox News, Newsmax is also being sued by Dominion Voting Systems. Dominion is seeking $1.3 billion in damages from Lindell, and that's more than he's worth, so maybe Tucker should be paid upfront. You see how helpful we are at C&L?

Russian state television channel RT has offered Tucker a job, too. It depends on whether Carlson wants to be paid in rubles or dollars. Although, the ruble probably isn't worth much after Russia invaded Ukraine and started committing atrocities and war crimes.

H/T: Ron Filipkowski

