Ex-Candidate Arrested After Pulling Gun At Republican Meeting

Eric Casteel, 62, a former candidate for the Allegheny County Council, has been arrested and is facing nearly a dozen charges after pulling a gun at a Republican meeting and threatening to shoot committee members.

CBS News reports:

Plum Borough police were called to an incident outside a Plum Borough Republican Committee meeting at the Plum Community Center on Thursday night.

According to the criminal complaint, during the meeting, Casteel got angry, started yelling, and said, "I'll be back" before walking out of the community center.

Police said three committee members attempted to de-escalate the situation and followed Casteel outside.

The criminal complaint said the three men saw him place what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband, and they started walking away. The complaint explains how Casteel approached the three men from behind with the gun in his hand and aimed the gun at one committee member with the other two members close by.

The complaint said Casteel said, "I'll shoot you."

Plum police told KDKA-TV, "The members observed Casteel retrieve a handgun from his vehicle. Casteel pointed the weapon and threatened to shoot the members."