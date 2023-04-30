Late Night Music Club With Mayer Hawthorne

. Earth911
Andrew Mayer Cohen started making his own Motown-style songs while he was a hip-hop DJ so he wouldn't have to pay for sampling them. Look how well that turned out! You may have already heard him on Live At Daryl's House.
Born and raised in Ann Arbor, Michigan, he eventually moved to L.A. Mayer Hawthorne is a stage name, a combination of Cohen's real middle name (Mayer) and Hawthorne Road, the street where he grew up.
Here's "The Walk", which is the closest thing he's got to a radio hit:
And here's the soulful sound of "When I Said Goodbye."
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/04/late-night-music-club-mayer-hawthorne
