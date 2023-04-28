Second Firm Debunks Trump’s Claims Of Election Fraud

Articles

Published on Friday, 28 April 2023

Back in May, we learned that a Trump-commissioned report found there was no proof of widespread election fraud that could have affected the 2020 results. That means former President Donald Trump knew he legitimately lost the election. And now we find that a second firm Trump's campaign quietly commissioned to study election fraud claims found no irregularities.

Ken Block, the founder of the firm Simpatico Software Systems, was recently questioned by the Justice Department about his work disproving the claims.

Via The Washington Post:

Ken Block, founder of the firm Simpatico Software Systems, studied more than a dozen voter fraud theories and allegations for Trump's campaign in late 2020 and found they were "all false," he said in an interview with The Washington Post. "No substantive voter fraud was uncovered in my investigations looking for it, nor was I able to confirm any of the outside claims of voter fraud that I was asked to look at," he said. "Every fraud claim I was asked to investigate was false." read more

