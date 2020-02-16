Kennedy Revises Impeachable Offense Stance: &#8216;It Depends On Why He Asked For It&#8217;

Articles

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) has revised his stance on what constitutes an impeachable offense for the President during an appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday morning.

When asked by CBS’ Margaret Brennan whether he stood by his statement on the show last November that it would be an impeachable offense if the President asked for an investigation of a political rival, Kennedy responded that “it depends on why he asked for it.”

“I think what I said at the time was that if a president asked for an investigation of a political rival because he is a political rival, that would be wrong,” Kennedy said.

Brennan then pointed out President Trump’s recent appearance on Geraldo Rivera’s program this week where he confirmed that he directed Rudy Giuliani to go to Ukraine, and how Giuliani himself has said that he went to Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

“Well, but you have to ask why,” Kennedy said.

When asked by Brennan if that description from the President meets his standard, Kennedy reiterated that “you have to ask why.”

“The president asked for investigation of Joe Biden and his son and Burisma. He didn’t get Joe Biden’s name out of the phone book. He didn’t ask for an investigation of Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren,” Kennedy said. “Four words why the president asked for an investigation: Hunter Biden and Burisma.”

Kennedy then continued railing against the Bidens before Brennan pressed him again about his impeachable offense standard.

“There’s nothing wrong with a president asking for an investigation of corruption,” Kennedy said.

Watch Kennedy’s remarks below:

Sen. Kennedy: "There's nothing wrong with a president asking for an investigation of corruption." pic.twitter.com/PJYa3hY5yw — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 16, 2020

