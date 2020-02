Articles

Published on Sunday, 16 February 2020

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Julie Zebrak, who spent nearly two decades working for the Department of Justice, on her decision to sign a letter demanding Attorney General William Barr's resignation.

