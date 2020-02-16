The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tucker Carlson And Fox News Set Up Roger Stone Jurors For Retaliation

Tucker Carlson smeared the jury forewoman in the Roger Stone trial, thus setting her up for harassment or worse. Fox News editor Gregg Re dragged her even further through the mud, along with two other jurors for good measure. While outrage mounts over Attorney General William Barr’s interference in Stone’s sentencing, Tucker Carlson has openly demanded that Fan-in-Chief Trump pardon Stone or commute his sentence. The Daily Beast reports that Carlson has proved such a reliable on-air advocate that “Trump allies who seek leniency for Stone have specifically sought to appear on the Fox News show in order to get the message to the president.” Much less apparent, as Erik Wemple nicely points out, is Carlson’s personal friendship with Stone and how that puts the lie to Carlson’s populist cloak.

https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/tucker-carlson-and-fox-news-set-roger

