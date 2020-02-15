Trump Is Inspiring A Generation Of Kids ... To Be Racist Bullies At School

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 21:39 Hits: 0

Donald Trump is America’s bully-in-chief, and too many kids are following his lead. An analysis by The Washington Post finds more than 300 cases of Trump-inspired bullying in schools bad enough to make news reports over the past four years; “At least three-quarters of the attacks were directed at kids who are Hispanic, black or Muslim.” (For anyone who wants to both-sides it, more than 45 students have faced bullying at school for supporting Trump.) But those are stories that made the news. Trump-inspired bullying is much more widespread, according to a 2016 survey of teachers in which close to one in four “described specific incidents of bigotry and harassment that can be directly traced to election rhetoric,” with 476 cases of bullies saying, “Build the wall” and 672 talking about deportation. In 2018, a group of students in Washington state unfurled a “Make America Great Again” flag at a high school football game and chanted, “Build the wall”—but of course their bullying didn’t stop there. One of those students had previously sat on the floor in class rather than sit next to Cielo Castor, a Mexican American student who’d said she opposed Trump. Castor was also booed and heckled when she stood up against the “Build the wall” chants.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/trump-inspiring-generation-kids-be-racist