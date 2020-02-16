The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Is 'Sent By God' And A 'King,' Conservative Radio Host Tells Stunned AM Joy Panel

During a panel discussion on Trump and the rule of law, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin did a fine job taking apart Trump's base and the dangerous road to authoritarianism we're on now, where his supporters and enablers have no problem whatsoever with Dear Leader behaving as though he's above the law, and what's going to be left of our democracy if this is allowed to continue. Rubin called Trump's supporters "cultists" and"idolaters" and then was immediately proven correct by the response to MSNBC host Joy Reid's questions by right wing Ohio radio host Tracey Winbush.

