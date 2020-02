Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 16 February 2020 13:00 Hits: 5

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Geoconda Arguello-Kline, Secretary-Treasurer of the Culinary Workers Union, about the union's reluctance to endorse a democratic candidate at this point.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/16/806417317/culinary-workers-union-officer-discusses-decision-not-to-endorse-candidate?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics