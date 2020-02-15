Pompeo Had Undisclosed Meeting With Russian Diplomat At Munich Conference

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 16:26 Hits: 0

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a security conference in Munich on Friday that the State Department did not publicly disclose before nor after the fact.

Politico reported that the two diplomats met in Lavrov’s meeting room at the hotel in which the conference took place.

Maria Zakharova, Lavrov’s spokesperson, posted about the meeting on Facebook and included a photo of Pompeo in the hotel hallway with Lavrov and others.

Zakharova wrote in the post that Pompeo had wished the people in the hallway “good luck,” according to Politico’s translation.

“There are few to whom Americans now wish something good,” she reportedly wrote.

The State Department did not list the meeting in its official schedule of Pompeo’s travels from February 13-22 and did not provide a readout for it.

A spokesperson at the State Department told Politico that it did not publish a readout because Pompeo merely had a “pull-aside” with the Kremlin official.

The department did not respond to TPM’s request for comment at the time of writing.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/n3L4gHopPUg/pompeo-had-undisclosed-meeting-with-russian-minister-at-munich-conference