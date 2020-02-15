Articles

Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020

Just a quick reality check. Since that late January Gallup poll that got everyone freaked out and had a defining impact on the coverage around President Trump’s impeachment acquittal there have been numerous polls released. Some have shown the President toward the high end of the band he’s oscillated within for months or years. Most show him in exactly the same place. Three most recent readings: Morning Consult: 41%, YouGov 40%, Ipsos 41%.

This is no reason for complacency, to put it mildly. I would say that Democrats will need to beat Trump by at least 3% points to assure an electoral college victory. Events in the Democratic primaries also give me real reason for concern.

But President Trump remains an historical unpopular President. Other Presidents have been as unpopular and more unpopular. None have ever been so consistently unpopular or disapproved of by a majority of the population literally every day of his presidency.

The White House has been working overtime to demoralize the opposition, using his impeachment acquittal and mostly baseless claims of rising poll numbers to tell a story of a resurgent President on the way to reelection. That’s mostly based on flimflam and traditional con-man tactics.

