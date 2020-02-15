De Blasio Endorses Sanders In 2020 Primary: &#8216;He Stands With Working Families&#8217;

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020

New York City mayor and former 2020 candidate Bill de Blasio endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the Democratic primary on Friday.

“I am standing with Bernie because he stands with working families, and always has,” de Blasio said in his endorsement. “New Yorkers know all too well the damage caused by Donald Trump’s xenophobia, bigotry and recklessness, and Bernie is the candidate to take him on and take him down.”

Sanders, who was born and raised in Brooklyn, said he was “so proud to have the support of a New York City Mayor fighting every day to improve the lives of New Yorkers.”

“Bill is a leading example of what bringing the Democratic Party together around so-called ‘radical ideas’ like universal pre-K, paid family and sick leave, and defending our immigrant neighbors can do for our country,” the senator said.

De Blasio was one of the many Democrats who joined the 2020 race. He ended his campaign in September and declined to issue an endorsement at the time, saying only that Joe Biden was “not presenting that agenda that will energize that vote.”

