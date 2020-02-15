Elie Mystal Wants Action From Prosecutors, Starting With Mass Resignations

Articles

Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020

As usual, Joy Reid gathered the best of the esteemed best to discuss the weightiest issues of the day: Glenn Kirschner, Maya Wiley, David Jolly, Elie Mystal, and... and... well, let's not call Sam Nunberg "esteemed," exactly, but you get my meaning. The segment's topic was Bill Barr's and Donald Trump's complete degradation of the Justice Department. No longer a secret, the DOJ is functioning as Trump's personal private law firm, paid for with your tax dollars. No longer quiet are Trump's calls for his criminal pals to be exonerated and his detractors to be jailed. No longer covert are the threats to any legislator or judge who dare cross him with a vote or ruling. We're not traveling the road, people, we're at the Destination Despot. After Kirschner and Wiley held master classes in strength combined with quietude, Elie Mystal blew the lid off the studio with impassioned (and frankly, righteous) calls for mass DOJ resignations. The former are brilliant at making you quake in your boots with a quiet condemnation or a raised eyebrow, and the latter blasts the grand slam to get you on your feet. Reid, Kirschner, and Wiley all expressed empathy with the plight of prosecutors now in the position of having to consider consequences of doing their jobs with impartiality and protection of the people in mind. But Mystal was like, "Yeah, yeah, me, too, but these people can get jobs ANYWHERE, OKAY? They need to get in the DAMN STREETS!"

