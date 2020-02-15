The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump Agrees With NY Times Quote Likening Him To A King

Category: Politics Hits: 3

“Ralph Waldo Emerson seemed to foresee the lesson of the Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump. ‘When you strike at the King, Emerson famously said, “you must kill him.’ Mr. Trump’s foes struck at him but did not take him down. A triumphant Mr.Trump emerges from the..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2020 .....biggest test of his presidency emboldened, ready to claim exoneration, and take his case of grievance, persecution and resentment to the campaign trail.” Peter Baker @nytimes The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/trump-agrees-with-ny-times-quote-him-king

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version