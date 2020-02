Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 13:04 Hits: 3

In this week's look at politics, the U.S. attorney general tells the president to stay out of the Justice Department but did he mean it? Meanwhile, Congress tries to reign in Trump's war powers.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/15/806282658/week-in-politics-ag-barr-rebukes-trump-senate-approves-new-war-powers-limits?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics