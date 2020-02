Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 13:04 Hits: 2

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Marie O'Halloran, parliamentary reporter of the Irish Times, about Sinn Fein's lead in last week's Irish elections and the hurdles ahead in forming a coalition government.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/15/806282679/political-hurdles-lie-ahead-in-ireland-after-sinn-fein-wins-popular-vote?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics