Well, Impeachment Didn't Work – How Else Can Congress Keep President Trump In Check?

Category: Politics

House Democrats have more more tools up their sleeves than impeachment alone. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo Kirsten Carlson, Wayne State University Donald Trump’s removal of impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman from the White House and intervention in his friend Roger Stone’s sentencing have prompted concern that the president’s acquittal in his recent impeachment trial may embolden him to further expand executive power while avoiding accountability. But the conclusion of the trial in the Senate should by no means end congressional oversight of the executive branch.

