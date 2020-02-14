Photos of the Week: Budget, hats and hugging

Articles

Published on Friday, 14 February 2020

This week the federal budget dropped, men with funny hats roamed about, and a bipartisan man-hugfest broke out as the Capitol returned to normal post-impeachment.

Members from the Overmountain Victory Trail Association dressed in colonial outfits board an elevator in the Rayburn House Office Building as they visit various members of Congress on Monday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Visitors from Taiwan take pictures in the rain on the East Front of the Capitol on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., prepares for a Black History Month discussion in the Capitol Visitor Center on Monday on the diversity of thought in the black community. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)A man wears an Uncle Sam hat in the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on D.C. statehood on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., whose San Francisco 49ers lost the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs, represented by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., pays off a friendly wager of California chocolates and nuts at the Capitol on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., left, gets a man hug from Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., during the Problem Solvers Caucus news conference in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Vice President Mike Pence waves to tourists from the second floor of the Capitol after the Senate policy luncheons on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., right, and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., arrive for a news conference after the Senate Policy luncheons in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., stops to greet Deco, the French bulldog owned by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in Rayburn Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Chairman Tim Ryan, D-Ohio invites Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler’s son, Ethan Beutler, to gavel in the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Legislative Branch Subcommittee hearing on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)A woman makes a heart with her hands as she watches Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speak during a town hall in the gymnasium at Wakefield High School in Arlington, Va., on Thursday night. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

