Published on Friday, 14 February 2020

Since the New Hampshire primary, the chance that no Democrat wins a majority of the delegates in the presidential primary has increased, according to our forecast. In this edition of “Model Talk” on the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Nate Silver and Galen Druke discuss the reasons for that and answer listener questions.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-post-new-hampshire-no-one-is-on-the-rise/