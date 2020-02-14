Army Secretary Confirms That Vindman Will Not Be Investigated

Articles

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy confirmed that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman will not be investigated for his testimony during the House impeachment inquiry, despite President Donald Trump’s nudging.

According to Politico, McCarthy said Friday at a National Press Luncheon that Vindman will be given a “bridging assignment” to cover his earlier-than-planned return to the Army and will then head to a senior service college over the summer.

“There’s no investigation into him,” McCarthy said.

Vindman’s legal representation did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Trump unceremoniously ousted Vindman and his brother, Yevgeny, last week. Yevgeny Vindman was a lawyer at the National Security Council and did not testify in the impeachment inquiry.

The President has held a grudge against Alexander Vindman ever since his testimony, and suggested last week that the military would “take a look” at Vindman upon his return.

Trump also fired former Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland in the mini-Friday Night Massacre.

