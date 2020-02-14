Congress and the coronavirus

Articles

Published on Friday, 14 February 2020

This week CQ on Congress delves deep into whether the government is ready to manage a pandemic. Shawn Zeller speaks first to Rep. Anna G. Eshoo, the California Democrat who wrote a law last year to improve pandemic preparedness, then to Nikki Clowers, managing director of the health care team for the Government Accountability Office. She points out some of the shortcomings in U.S. preparedness that need to be shored up.



