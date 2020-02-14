Category: Politics Hits: 0
Visuals were limited during President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, but CQ Roll Call had eyes on everything the public couldn’t see.
With a little inspiration from the SCOTUS Blog’s “A View from the Courtroom,” reporters Todd Ruger, Katherine Tully-McManus and Patrick Kelley became the eyes and ears of the trial. Roll Call published a view from the chamber every day trial was in session.
Watch as this eagle-eyed team explains their impeachment experience in CQ Roll Call’s latest Reporter’s Notebook.
The post Reporter’s Notebook: What the cameras weren’t watching appeared first on Roll Call.
Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/02/14/reporters-notebook-what-the-cameras-werent-watching/