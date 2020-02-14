The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Reporter’s Notebook: What the cameras weren’t watching

Category: Politics Hits: 0

Visuals were limited during President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, but CQ Roll Call had eyes on everything the public couldn’t see.


With a little inspiration from the SCOTUS Blog’s “A View from the Courtroom,” reporters Todd Ruger, Katherine Tully-McManus and Patrick Kelley became the eyes and ears of the trial. Roll Call published a view from the chamber every day trial was in session.
Watch as this eagle-eyed team explains their impeachment experience in CQ Roll Call’s latest Reporter’s Notebook.

The post Reporter’s Notebook: What the cameras weren’t watching appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/02/14/reporters-notebook-what-the-cameras-werent-watching/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version