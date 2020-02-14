Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 21:45 Hits: 0

Visuals were limited during President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, but CQ Roll Call had eyes on everything the public couldn’t see.



With a little inspiration from the SCOTUS Blog’s “A View from the Courtroom,” reporters Todd Ruger, Katherine Tully-McManus and Patrick Kelley became the eyes and ears of the trial. Roll Call published a view from the chamber every day trial was in session.

Watch as this eagle-eyed team explains their impeachment experience in CQ Roll Call’s latest Reporter’s Notebook.

The post Reporter’s Notebook: What the cameras weren’t watching appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/02/14/reporters-notebook-what-the-cameras-werent-watching/