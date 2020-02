Articles

Published on Friday, 14 February 2020

Good news for President Donald Trump, recent polling suggests a majority of Americans say they are better off than they were when Trump took office. The president is betting that rosy economic indicators will pave the way to his re-election in November. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.

