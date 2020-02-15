The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pelosi, Trump Battle Out 2020 Election Year

US House Democrats’ attempt to remove President Donald Trump from office for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress failed in the U.S. Senate this month, and some polls show the president is now more popular than ever before. But that hasn’t stopped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from criticizing Trump for what she says is a “manifesto of untruths.” VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on what happens next in the relationship between the White House and Capitol Hill.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/pelosi-trump-battle-out-2020-election-year-4189661

