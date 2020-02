Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 22:13 Hits: 1

A three-judge panel found the Trump administration failed to analyze whether such requirements "would promote the primary objective of Medicaid — to furnish medical assistance," as required by law.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/02/14/806119263/federal-appeals-court-upholds-ruling-blocking-medicaid-work-requirements?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics